NEW DELHI: The NIA, which has arrested Kashmiri separatists as part of its probe into terror funding, should be allowed to work in a professional manner, Union minister Jitendra Singh said today.

Singh stated this in response to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah's comments on the arrest of separatist leaders by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is investigating terror funding in the valley.

Abdullah had said yesterday that he would accept the NIA raids on separatists as "genuine" only if the probe finds something against them.

"NIA is a professional unit, which runs on certain rules," Minister of State in the PMO Singh said.

"It will be better if we let it work in a professional manner," he said.