IMPHAL: The alleged scam of Rs 186.79 crore in the Manipur Development Society (MDS) will be handed over to the CBI once the preliminary investigation by the police was over, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said.

The alleged scam figured former Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh and five top bureaucrats.

Ibobi Singh had served the state as the chief minister between 2002 and March 2017 before Biren Singh-led coalition came to power.

Biren, in a function yesterday, said that cases against those found innocent would be ultimately withdrawn.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police, led by SDPO A Ghanashyam Sharma, continued their search at the residence of former MDS project director Y Ningthem for the third consecutive day today. They have seized a number of files during the last three days.

Earlier, the acting Chief Justice of Manipur High Court N Kotishwar passed an interim order on a plea of an anticipatory bail by Ibobi Singh.

The court fixed September 20 for the next hearing of the anticipatory bail.

The multi-crore scam surfaced after an FIR was lodged on September one against the former Manipur CM.

The FIR accused Ibobi Singh, three former chief secretaries and two former chairmen of MDS of cheating, criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and misconduct by a public servant.

The FIR was lodged at Imphal PS on September one by the Joint Secretary Th Munindro, Planning, Government of Manipur.

The charges were denied by Ibobi Singh and others.

Congress MLA N Loken Singh had termed the registration of the FIR against the former CM and other five bureaucrats as "political vendetta".