MUMBAI: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) today arrested a school principal and a private person while allegedly accepting a bribe amount of Rs 5 lakh from an assistant teacher in consideration of official favours.

Sadashiv Santram Patil (57), principal of Mahatma Gandhi Vidya Mandir, Deogad had demanded an amount of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant to send a favourable report to the education officer to appoint complainant as a permanent teacher in the school, the ACB official said.

The assistant teacher aged 32 of a government aided school in Deogad assured Patil to give the amount in instalment and then approached the ACB office in Sindhudurg with the complaint, he said.

This morning he went to principal Patil's home with first instalment of Rs 5 lakh and the amount was accepted by a private person identified as one Santosh Varerkar (50) at principal's residence on his behalf, he said.

Both Patil and Varerkar were arrested by the ACB, an official said.

Dummy currency was hidden under four genuine notes of Rs 2,000 denomination to trap the principal, the official added.