NEW DELHI: The battle within the JD (U) reached the election commission on Friday with two factions led by Nitish Kumar and Sharad Yadav staking claim on party symbol ‘Arrow’.

A delegation of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s faction led by party parliamentarian R C P Singh on Friday approached the poll panel and staked claim over the party symbol. It said that former party President Sharad Yadav has no basis to claim the party as his own.

Earlier, Sharad Yadav had submitted a memorandum to the commission, staking claim over the party. Party general secretary K C Tyagi said that the delegation had submitted affidavits to prove the overwhelming majority Nitish Kumar enjoys. He said that that 70 out of 70 MLAs in Bihar, 30 out of 30 Bihar MLCs and 16 out of 20 office-bearers were with Nitish Kumar.

Tyagi also referred to a similar case of power tussle in UP saying their case was even stronger than Akhilesh Yadav, who wrested control of the Samajwadi Party from his father Mulayam Singh ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls. “Sharad Yadav is not a president while Mulayam Singh was president of the party. In our case all the MLAs are with the party. So there is no contest here,” he added.

Tyagi said that the delegation also submitted letters of support by the majority of national executive and national council members and the party office-bearers to the Election Commission. The delegation told the commission that Sharad Yadav was only trying to buy time as the JD-U had given a letter of request to the Rajya Sabha Chairman for his disqualification.

He said while the Yadav faction was yet to furnish any proof that it represented the real JD(U), they had submitted evidence of their support to the poll watchdog.

Yadav, a former JD (U) president, had come into opposition to Bihar Chief Minister Kumar, after the latter dumped the RJD and Congress to join hands with the BJP to form government in the state.

The JD-U also submitted that Sharad Yadav had voluntarily left the party and had indulged in anti-party activities. The delegation consisted of R C P Singh, Sanjay Jha, Lallan Singh and K C Tyagi.