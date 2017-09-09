JAIPUR: Curfew was clamped in four police station areas of the city after one person died and seven others were injured in clashes between police and protestors who went on a rampage, attacking over two dozen vehicles. The violence erupted on Friday night as protestors gathered at Ramganj police station and pelted stones after a man riding a motorcycle was assaulted by a policemen during routine checking.

The mob damaged two dozen vehicles and torched four others, including one ambulance and a police bus, besides setting ablaze a power sub-station. As tear gas shells and rubber bullets did not deter the mob, police said it was forced to fire in air and then at the miscreants. Mohammad Raees alias Aadil (24) died in the clashes but the exact cause of death could not be ascertained as the family members were resisting a post-mortem, police said. Seven people, including six policemen, were injured in the violence.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal said curfew was imposed in four police station areas of Ramganj, Subhash Chowk, Manak Chowk and Galta Gate at 1 AM. Internet services were suspended and schools in the curfew-bound areas were also closed. The Delhi-Agra route through Jaipur was diverted. "We have registered a case in the matter and handed over the inquiry to the SDM who will decide future course of action," DCP (North) Satyendra Singh told reporters in a press conference. Singh said that police had fired at the mob when the situation went out of control.

He said the curfew would remain imposed till 4 am on Monday which may be extended considering the law and order situation. "We had a meeting with the peace committee which has assured that peace and harmony would be maintained in the area," Singh said. A large number of security personnel were deployed in the violence-hit areas.