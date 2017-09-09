NEW DELHI: Noted jurist Ram Jethmalani today alleged that the present NDA government has "let down" the nation like the previous UPA dispensation. Jethmalani, 94, who also announced his retirement from over seven-decade-long career as advocate, termed as "calamity" the present status of governance and said he would continue to fight corrupt politicians. "The country is not in a good shape.

The previous and the current governments, both have let down the nation very badly. "It is the duty of the members of the bar and all good citizens to rise to this great calamity," he said adding that they should do their best to see that those in positions of power are shown the exit door as soon as possible. He was speaking at a function organised by apex bar body, the Bar Council of India, to felicitate new Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra.

"I am here just to tell you I am retiring from the profession but I am taking on a new role as long as I am alive. I wish to combat the corrupt politicians that have been brought into the position of power and I hope the condition of India will take good shape," Jethmalani said.