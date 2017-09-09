JAMMU: An empty coach of Sealdah express today derailed at the Jammu railway station here, an official said. However, no one was injured in the incident, he said. An empty boggie of the Sealdah Express derailed when it was being brought to the platform from washing area, a railway officer told PTI.

No train except the Sealdah express has been delayed, he said. The train, which was scheduled to depart from Jammu at 6.55 PM, will now leave at 23.30 pm after another coach will be added to it, the officer said. The reason behind the derailment is being ascertained, he said.