NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today allowed a woman to terminate her pregnancy relying on the doctors' opinion that the 30-week-old foetus was suffering from severe cardiac anomaly.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra perused the report filed by a medical board of Mumbai-based J J Hospital, where the woman was examined in pursuance of the apex court's order which said that continuation of pregnancy would cause mental and physical anguish to the mother.

"We record that the petitioner (woman) has desired that the pregnancy be medically terminated. We have acceded to the prayer of the petitioner on the basis of the expert medical opinion referred to above (in the order)," the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said.

The medical board, in its report, had opined that the genetic condition of the foetus increases "morbidity and mortality" after birth.

The petitioner had moved the top court seeking permission to terminate her pregnancy on the ground that the foetus was suffering for severe cardiac anomaly.

The court asked the woman to visit the J J Hospital tomorrow so that the procedure of termination of pregnancy could be carried out.

Section 3(2)(b) of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act prohibits abortion of a foetus after 20 weeks of pregnancy.