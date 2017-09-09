CHHINDWARA: A 12-year-old boy set himself on fire and sustained serious injuries as he was scared after his teachers allegedly threatened to summon his parents and police over some mischief he had committed.

The incident took place yesterday evening.

The boy, who studies in class V at privately-run Vanasthali Public School in the city, sustained 50 per cent burn injuries and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, police said.

"We have received complaint from his family members. He set himself ablaze at his residence yesterday evening," said Sumer Singh, in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.

"My son set himself on fire using kerosene after returning from school. He was scared as his teacher and the principal had threatened to call police and the parents over some mischief (the boy had allegedly committed)," his father said, speaking to reporters.

Ashish Tamrakar, member of the school's board of directors, said the management will take strict action in the case.

"Our priority is to provide better treatment to the student. If needed we will shift him to Nagpur. The school management will take strict action against the concerned teachers," he said.

District Education Officer R S Baghel said an enquiry would be conducted into the incident.

"This is a serious matter. Action would be taken against the school authorities if they are found guilty in the inquiry," he said.