KOLKATA: Union Railways and Coal minister Piyush Goyal today slammed the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal alleging that it was indulging in "communalism" by stopping one community from celebrating its religious festival.

"In an attempt to appease a section of the society the (Mamata Banerjee) government is trying to stop one community from celebrating its religious festival. This must stop forthwith," Goyal said when asked about the recent comment of state Education minister Partha Chatterjee that Centre was trying to saffronise education.

"The Modi government has not taken a single step to cause any harm to any section of the society. We believe in equal opportunity for all," he said on the sidelines of a programmme at the IIMC here.

"It is sad that the state government is politicising each and everything," he said.

Goyal said that "Trinamool Congress is losing support and the people in the state are yearning for a change in 2019."

Reacting to the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh, Goyal said that any person losing his/her life is very sad and hoped that Karnataka government will take necessary steps to book the culprits.