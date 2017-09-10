ARA(BIHAR): Police have seized about 5.75 quintal ganja from a tractor in Bihar's Bhojpur district, a police official said today.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a tractor on NH-30 near Ghagha village under Jagdishpur Police Station area around midnight and seized the contraband, Superintendent of Police (SP) Awakash Kumar said.

The seized consignment of ganja has been valued at around Rs two crore in the international market, Kumar said.

The driver of the tractor, however, managed to escape in the darkness, he added.

The tractor was on its way to Ara from Mohania in bordering Rohtas district.