SIRSA: The Haryana Government on Sunday informed that 99 percent of the search operation at Dera Sacha Sauda Headquarters in Sirsa has been completed.

Speaking to ANI, Information and Public Relations Department of Haryana Government Deputy Director Satish Mehra informed that 99 percent of sanitisation exercise has been completed.



“After the notice from the Haryana and Punjab Government, the Dera search operation is about to get over. The search was done peacefully in the Dera. The operation is 99 percent completed and but the court commissioner will visits all the sectors and will see if any investigation is left or not. He can visits anytime with deputy commissioner, IG and other officials. Every sector will be investigated according to their instructions,” he said.



The search operation inside the Dera Sacha Sauda premises in Sirsa entered its third day on Sunday amidst heavy security deployed around the headquarters.



Yesterday, a skin bank running inside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters without license was sealed.

Earlier yesterday, the search operations revealed the existence of an illegal explosives factory and firecrackers, which were promptly sealed.

On Friday, a computer, hard disks and cash were recovered.

Earlier on September 5, the Punjab and Haryana High Court gave orders to conduct a search operation in the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarter, under the supervision of a judicial officer.

This order came after the Haryana Police seized 33 licensed weapons from Dera Sacha Sauda. These weapons included 14 revolvers, nine guns, four rifles and other modified weapons.