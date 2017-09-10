SAGAR: A Bhartiya Janata Party legislator in Madhya Pradesh had his pocket picked during a welcome ceremony here for Union Minister Virendra Kumar, police said on Sunday.

Shailendra Jain, the legislator from Sagar city, was targetted during a rally and felicitation ceremony on Saturday for Virendra Kumar, who was recently inducted into the Union council of ministers. Sagar is the minister's home district.

Jain, who said he had Rs 15,000 cash, his Vidhan Sabha id card, voter id card, PAN card, Aadhaar card, debit cards and other important documents in his purse, appealed to the pickpocket to keep the money and return the documents.

Police have filed a case.