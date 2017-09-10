RAIPUR: A CRPF trooper and a jawan of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were injured in a gun-battle with Maoists on Sunday in strife-torn Dantewada about 450 km south of Raipur.

“A joint team of the CRPF, Special Task Force (STF) and DRG were returning after a search operation when some personnel accidentally stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED). The rebels immediately opened fire on the forces. The attack was swiftly repulsed. In the ensuing encounter, two jawans were injured. Both were air-lifted to Raipur for immediate medical attention,” Dantewada superintendent of police Kamal Lochan Kashyap said.

There was no report of any naxalite injured or killed in the gunfight.

The condition of both the injured troopers was stated to be stable.