Gauri Lankesh was the editor of 'Gauri Lankesh Patrike', a weekly Kannada tabloid. She was also an activist who voiced against the caste system and communal politics. She was worried about the rise of the right wing because of contrasting beliefs. (File photo)

GUWAHATI: A group of Assamese intellectuals on Saturday submitted a “letter petition” to the chief justice of India (CJI) urging him to issue directions to concerned governments to effectively probe the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh under his monitoring.

The letter to the CJI reads, “Since both the Centre and the state governments seem lukewarm in carrying out an effective investigation into such murders and bring the culprits to the book and nip such terrorism in the bud, we are constrained to appeal to your lordship to issue at your earliest convenience a direction to the governments concerned to investigate effectively and please monitor the process of investigation.”

The intellectuals included litterateurs, who are winners of the Sahitya Academi award, a retired director general of police, and retired IAS officers. They were confident that the CJI would register a case, pertaining to the murder, suo motu.

Stating that there have been instances where the Supreme Court had registered a case suo motu when it was of a matter of grave nature, litterateur and Sahitya Academi award winner, Dr Hiren Gohain, was optimistic that the CJI would take the case very seriously and direct the governments concerned to initiate a probe under its hawk’s eye.