AIZAWL: The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department officials seized 236 grams of heroin from separate places in Aizawl and arrested five persons on charges of smuggling heroin, a department spokesman said today.

The persons were arrested yesterday, the spokesperson said.

They were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the spokesperson said.

The seized contraband worth around Rs 11.50 lakh was reportedly smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar via Champhai district, the spokesman added.