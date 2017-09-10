Gurugram Police team investigating the spot in side the Ryan International School after the murder of a student of 2nd class in Gurugram on Friday.(PTI)

GURUGRAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) in its crucial findings in Ryan student murder case on Sunday pointed out serious security lapses in the school.

The SIT averred that the school did not have any separate toilets for staff like drivers and conductors, while adding that the administration even did not get their employees identification verified.

The report by the investigative team also highlighted that, the CCTV cameras of the school weren't working properly and were not installed everywhere. Also, the fire extinguishers were expired.

It was also revealed that the school establishment had broken boundary walls.

The body of a class II student with his throat slit was found inside the toilet of Ryan International School at Bhondsi in Gurugram.

Seven-year-old Pradyuman was allegedly killed by the school bus conductor, who was arrested on Friday.