CHANDIGARH: Citing "public interest", the Haryana government today said it will prohibit any strike by doctors working in the health department for a period of six months with effect from today.

Doctors under the banner of the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) had said they would go on strike from September 11, with demands like special package for specialists and allowances on a par with Central government doctors among others.

Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki said any strike by the doctors in hospitals would "gravely affect" health and essential services, according to a notification issued by Chief Secretary D S Dhesi.

The notification further states that the prohibition of strike by the doctors of the health department is in "public interest", and thus necessary.

Therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 4A of the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act 1974, the Governor prohibits any strike in the department for a period of six months, the notification added.