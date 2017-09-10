CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has termed as "unfortunate" the baton charging today outside the Ryan International School in Gurgaon in which some mediapersons covering the protest were also injured and ordered action against the erring policemen.

Hundreds of angry parents staged a protest outside the school for a CBI probe into the murder of a seven-year-old school boy.

Over 50 protestors and nine journalists from regional as well as national media were injured as the Gurgaon Police launched baton charges to quell the protest. The act also resulted in damage to equipment of some mediapersons.

The chief minister condemned the incident and described it as unfortunate.

"I have always supported the freedom of speech of the media and the press. It (the baton charging) is unfortunate and it shouldn't have happened. I am ordering action against policemen responsible for it and they will be punished," he said here.

Khattar said the government will bear the medical treatment expenses of the journalists who were injured in the police action. He also assured best medical treatment to them.

"Medical treatment will be given to the injured journalists and all the losses will be compensated," he said.

On the demand for a CBI probe into the murder of Class 2 boy Praduman Thakur, who was found with his throat slit in a school washroom on Friday last, Khattar said the accused has been arrested and police were speedily conducting the probe.

He said a deadline of a week has been set during which police will complete all other formalities to fast track the probe.

He, however, added that if the parents of the child still insist on a probe by the CBI or any other agency, the government is not averse to recommending the probe by premier investigating agency.