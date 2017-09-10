JAMMU: Police have arrested four people for snatching money and an ATM card from tourists in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Vinod Kumar, from Madhya Pradesh, lodged a complaint at Udhampur police station on September 7 stating that he and his family members were robbed while they were returning from a trip to Leh.

Kumar alleged that they were offered a lift to Udhampur railway station in a white Xylo by four people who said they were headed in the same direction, police said.

The complainant and his three family members accepted the offer and rode along. A little later, Kumar alleged, the four original occupants robbed them of Rs 90,000 and an ATM card, and pushed them off the vehicle before fleeing from the scene.

A case was registered at Udhampur police station and all checkpoints were alerted.

Yesterday, the vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint in Udhampur and after an inspection, its occupants were arrested.

The accused have been identified as Lal Chand from Faridabad, Mohd Irfan from New Delhi, Shri Nath of Allahabad and Asgar Ali from MP.

Police have seized the vehicle and recovered the cash and the ATM card.