BHOPAL: The father of a 12-year-old pregnant tribal girl has petitioned the Madhya Pradesh High Court for aborting his daughter's 26-week-old foetus — the result of an alleged rape by the girl's cousin.

On Friday, while hearing the petition filed by the girl's labourer father on September 6, the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High judge Vivek Rusia directed the medical superintendent of Indore's MY Hospital via government counsel to constitute a panel of doctors in the matter.

The panel would examine the rape victim and give its opinion to whether the pregnancy of the victim can be terminated or not, ordered judge Rusia.

The HC judge also directed for submitting the consequent medical report before the court on September 11, the counsel for victim's father Chetan Joshi told the New Indian Express on Saturday.

Earlier, the girl's father had earlier petitioned the Khargone district court for aborting the feotus. A panel of doctors in Khargone, however, had opined that the termination of pregnancy was not advisable owing to the age of the rape victim, said the counsel Chetan Joshi. Factoring that report the additional district and session court in Khargone had rejected the petition for termination of pregnancy on August 31.