BAREILLY: BJP Bareilly district president Ravindra Singh Rathore, who had been missing since August 31, has been located in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, police said today.

The BJP leader today called and informed his mother that he is in Ratangarh area of Datia, in-charge of Premnagar police station, Pankaj Verma said.

The police were looking for Rathore in the area as they suspected that he was staying in some ashram or temple there, he said.

A police team has left for Datia to bring him back, Verma said.

Nirendra Rathore, the BJP leader's brother had said Ravindra is spiritually inclined and had earlier gone for dhyan (meditation) for two-three days.

He had filed the report after meeting SSP Jogendra Kumar on September 3 at the Prem Nagar Police Station here.