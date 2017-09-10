NEW DELHI: The BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday stressed that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre is laying policy stability for the next 30 years. He also made a spirited attempt to counter the critics of the November 16 decision of demonetization, saying that 6.3 crore tax payers are now paying taxes against about 3 crore earlier.

Speaking at an interactive session of FICCI, which incidentally was also a first by Shah, the BJP chief claimed that the NDA government has changed the way people look at the GDP growth, which will impact the lives of 125 crore people in the country.

Rolling out numbers captured in various schemes, including Deen Dayal Gram Jyoti Yojna, Ujjawala Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, Shah highlighted the achievements of the government which have touched the lives of all.

Defending the decision on demonetization, Shah said that even while the Reserve Bank of India has come with its figure on currency deposits the gains have been plenty, including the expansion of the formal economy. He added that the government took the bold decision.

The BJP chief, while drawing a comparison with the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh, stressed that the GDP growth had slumped to about 4 per cent while inflation had risen to double digits.