Protesters set on fire a liquor shop close to Ryan Internstional School in Gurugram on Sunday. (ANI)

Agitated parents on Sunday gathered outside the Ryan International School in Gurugram over the murder of 7-year-old Pradyuman who was found with his throat slit in a toilet on Friday.

The window panes and other property were damaged, as the angry parents reportedly demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

A liquor shop close to the school was also set on fire allegedly by the protesters.

Police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the protesters outside the school.

Haryana Education Minister Rambilas Sharma said that action will be undertaken under Section 75 of the Juvenile Act against the school management. He further added that the accused will be presented before court within the week.

The CBSE has formed a two-member panel to probe the matter and to check whether there are lapses on the part of the school management.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reaction to the murder said that stern action will be taken if lapses are found on part of the school authorities.

(With ANI inputs)