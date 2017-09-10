SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed while one surrendered as the overnight gunfight between hiding militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district ended on Sunday, officials said.

"Two terrorists were killed while the third one surrendered in an encounter with police and security forces which started last evening with police and security forces in Barbugh area of Shopian," said a police statement.

It said that acting on a specific information, Shopian police along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles launched a cordon and search operation in Barbugh area but came under fire and retaliated.

"Two terrorists were gunned down and identified as Altaf Ahmad Rather and Tariq Ahmad Bhat and the third one identified as Adil Hussain Dar surrendered," it said, adding arms and ammunition were recovered from the site.

"Both the killed terrorists were involved in attack on special police officer Khurshed Ahmad Ganaie at Bazar Imam Shahab in Shopian town.

"Bhat was also involved in attack on security force convoy and attack on sub-inspector, Gowhar Ahmad Malla. He was also involved in a bank robbery," the statement added.

The operations had started around 5.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Indian Army's Northern Command also said in a tweet that two terrorists were killed and one had surrendered. It identified Bhat as a member of the Hizbul Mujahideen.