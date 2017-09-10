KOLKATA: The Met department today forecast heavy to very heavy rain in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal, while the southern parts of the state are likely to receive only scattered rain.

Isolated places in the sub-Himalayan districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain till tomorrow, following which the intensity is likely to decrease to heavy rain in the region till Tuesday.

The southern districts, which are experiencing high relative humidity causing discomfort, are likely to receive one or two spells of rain in scattered areas.

Coochbehar in the north received 94.6 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am this morning, while its neighbouring Jalpaiguri district got 64 mm precipitation during the same period. There was no rainfall recorded in Kolkata or in any other part of Gangetic West Bengal during the same period.

The weatherman has predicted a cloudy sky with possiblity of moderate rain in Kolkata and adjoining areas till Tuesday.