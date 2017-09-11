NEW DELHI: With a view to bring more transparency in the government’s flagship Housing scheme, beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be given a pass book. Officials said that it has been done to prevent any kind of wrong practice in the scheme. The pass book will have all sorts of details including the size of plots and grants given by the government to beneficiaries.

Officials said that a major component of the scheme is to provide affordable housing to all Economically Weaker Sections (per capita income less than Rs 3 lakh). People under this category also get benefits through beneficiary led construction scheme under which financial aid is given by the Centre to the beneficiary.

“The purpose is to ensure that the money should reach the actual beneficiary. The pass book issued to such people will have details like plot sizes, ownership, account, amount of money or installment released to the beneficiary etc,” said an official of the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

As per the criterion of the project, a house constructed for EWS will be an all-weather-single unit or a unit in a multi-storeyed super structure having carpet area of upto 30 sq. m. with adequate basic civic services and infrastructure services like toilet, water, electricity etc. States can determine the area of EWS as per their local needs.

Benefits could be availed either for new construction or enhancement of existing house under the scheme. Such families may avail of central assistance of Rs 1.50 lakhs for construction of new house or for enhancement of existing house under the mission. Implementation of the scheme is done through municipal bodies and beneficiaries desirous of availing this assistance will have to approach the local bodies with adequate documentation regarding availability of land owned, added the official.

While the amount to the beneficiaries will be granted in four installments, second installment could be released only after witnessing the satisfactory progress in the construction with the first installment which has already been released, added the official.

Government aims to provide housing to 20 million needy people under the PMAY scheme by the end of 2022.