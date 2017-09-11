JAMMU: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tonight said the PDP-BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir and the NDA-led Centre had taken the state back to 1990s when the law and order situation was at its worst.

"Since the BJP came to power in New Delhi and formed the coalition government with PDP in J&K, the situation has gone back to 1990s period. Jammu and Kashmir has slipped into the worst 1990 situation now," he told reporters here after former prime minister Mammohan Singh-led policy planning group of Congress on Kashmir met over 30 delegations to assess the situation in the Valley.

The group was set up by the Congress in April this year after the situation worsened in the Valley due to widespread violence by protesters following the death of eight persons in firing by security forces during the bypolls to Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

"Congress wishes to visit all the three regions of Jammu and Kashmir to review and study the ground situation during BJP and PDP rule," Azad said.

On being asked why the Congress delegation followed Union minister Rajnath Singh's meeting to J&K, Azad said, "Our programme was announced 15 days back. It has nothing to do with Rajnath Singh's visit to the state.