NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday took on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh over his visit to Jammu and Kashmir in a bid to interact with delegations from the different sections of the society, citing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is known to make ‘fake promises’.



Speaking to ANI, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said, “These are just promises or speeches which can be forgotten and left behind. The value of the words will prevail only if the things said by Rajnath Singh can be implemented; then only the Valley would be a better place to live in. But if you go to see, the saffron party is great in playing with words and people’s feelings. They have always made fake promises and this time too the same will happen."



Echoing similar sentiment, another Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit stated that just promising big dreams for the people of the Valley will not make things happen.

“Rajnath Singh’s initiative is not bad, but we would like to see the plans he takes out. Only speaking and promising big dreams for the people of the Valley is not enough. Transforming them into actions is way more important," he said.



The Union Home Minister is on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, where he is expected to conduct a review meeting of the prime minister's development package.