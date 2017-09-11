NEW DELHI: Days after taking over the as the country’s first full time woman defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday decided to meet the three Service Chiefs and the defence secretary every day, an in attempt to facilitate quicker decision making in the key ministry.

Besides, to ensuring time bound and speedy disposal, she has also decided to hold meeting of top acquisition body of the ministry on a fortnightly basis.

Sitharaman, who formally took charge on Wednesday last week, has hit the ground running as she has to ensure that the pace of momentum of operational preparedness of the armed forces is sustained. Facing threat from Pakistan in the west and China in the east, the armed forces have to maintain vigil at all times and for this they need state of the art weapons and other allied systems.

Normally, the minister interacts with the Services chiefs whenever required or based on the urgency of the issue.

Similarly, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meetings chaired by the Defence Minister used to take place once a month.

The NDA government cleared defence proposals worth over Rs two lakh crores since it came to power in 2014. While some projects have taken off, some others including the manufacture of six submarines here as part of Make in India policy are lagging behind. This proposal worth over Rs 60,000 crores was given the nod two years back. The new minister will also have to address the issue of shortage of arms and ammunition speedily. The Army has ammunition for just ten days to fight an intense war as it faces critical deficiency of ammunition and critical spares.

According to statement by the defence ministry, other areas of focus would be settling all outstanding land related issues for infrastructure projects and matters relating to welfare of Defence personnel and their families.

After taking over, Sitharaman held a number of meetings with senior officials to familiarize with the activities and functioning of the Ministry of Defence and gave clear directions on critical issues. Special emphasis was laid by the Minister on the need to step up the pace of acquisition proposals.