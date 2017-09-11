Stressing upon his flagship programme, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, PM Narendra Modi on Monday asked, "Do we have the right to chant 'Vande Mataram' if we litter our country?"

Addressing the students across the nation from Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, PM Modi said that Indians do not have the right to chant Vande Mataram if they go on to spit pan and litter the roads. Those who clean the roads and surroundings have the first right in the country, he further said.

Speaking about Swami Vivekanada’s address in at Parliament on Religion in Chicago on 11 September 1983, PM Modi said Vivekananda supported innovation and distinguished skill from knowledge, and that his govt working in this direction. He also said that the world evaluates us based on where we stand today,

not where we were 5,000 years ago.

(With agency inputs)