SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said today the assurance given by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh should silence all the "noises" against Article 35A of the Constitution.

Singh, who is on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, told reporters that the government will not do anything that hurts the sentiments of the people of the state.

He said the Centre had neither initiated any action nor gone to the court on the legal challenge to Article 35A, which bars people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to acquire immoveable property in the state.

"There is no reason for doubts or speculation on this issue. Unnecessarily an issue is being made out. Central government has not initiated any process on this issue, we have not gone to the court. I want to assure that - I am not talking about only Article 35A, whatever our government does, we will not do anything against the sentiments of the people here. We will continue to respect that," Singh said.

"This is a very important statement from the Union Home Minister. His assurance will go a long way towards silencing the noises against 35-A," Omar tweeted soon after Singh addressed a press conference here.

Omar said the Centre should file a counter affidavit in the Supreme Court to defend Article 35A.

"The Union government must now file a counter affidavit in the Supreme Court to defend 35-A. That is the way to carry this assurance forward," he added.