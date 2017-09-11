Image used for representation only: A child receives treatment in the Encephalitis Ward at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur on Monday, where several children had died last week for lack of oxygen supply | PTI

GORAKHPUR: Former head of anaesthesia department at the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College Dr Satish today surrendered in a local court here in connection with a case related to the death of children in the hospital last month, police said.

"Dr Satish surrendered himself in the anti-corruption court this afternoon. We will seek his remand for interrogation," SSP, Gorakhpur, Anirudh Sidhartha Pankaj said.

"Apart from this, evidence gathering is going on," he told PTI.

A committee headed by Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Rajive Kumar probing the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy had earlier recommended initiating criminal action against the then principal of the BRD Medical College Dr Rajiv Mishra, HoD anaesthesia (Paediatric department) Dr Satish, in-charge of 100-bed AES ward Dr Kafeel Khan and Pushpa Sales, the supplier of oxygen cylinders.

Before Satish's surrender, the police had arrested four out of the nine people named in the FIR related to the death of over 30 children within a span of 48 hours beginning August 10.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh police had nabbed Sudhir Pandey, a clerk of the BRD Medical College, in connection with the deaths.

Pandey was named in the FIR filed in the case and was arrested from near Khajanchi Chowk under Shahpur police station area here on a tip-off.