The Gurgaon police, which today arrested two top functionaries of Ryan International School in connection with the brutal murder of a 7-year-old child in the school premises, said on Monday that there was an attempt to destroy evidence in the case.

Gurgaon Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case believes that evidence in the case was tampered with.

"The SIT said in the Sohna court that destruction of evidence was found to have been done. Attempt was made to wash away the blood stains from the spot where the child was found murdered. The blood on his water bottle and bag was also found rubbed. Some other pieces of evidence were also tampered with," Khirwar said.

The Supreme Court today sought responses from the Central and Haryana government after hearing a plea filed by the child's father seeking a CBI probe in the case.

The SC bench also sought a response from the Central Board of Secondary Education on the plea seeking framing of guidelines to fix responsibility of school managements in case of such incidents and also regarding the safety and security of children.

The bench asked the governments and the CBSE to respond within three weeks.

During the brief hearing, the bench also observed that "this petition is not restricted only to the school concerned as it has a country-wide ramification".

A 7-year-old boy was found with his throat slit and lying in a pool of blood in a washroom of the upmarket Gurgaon school on September 8. Ashok Kumar, one of the school's bus conductors, who allegedly killed the boy while trying to sexually abuse him, was arrested the same day.

The incident sent shockwaves across the country and hundreds of parents protested before the school demanding a CBI probe into the murder as a Government committee reported there were security loopholes in the school.

The protests turned violent, with a liquor shop, situated just 50 metres from the school, being set ablaze.

Some of the demonstrators threw liquor bottles inside school premises to vent their ire against the school management, police said. Police used batons to disperse the protestors, injuring 50 people, including 9 journalists.

Latest Updates in the murder case of 7-year-old boy in Gurgaon:

A greater presence of women employees and bus drivers -- in schools can help address the issue of safety on campus, says Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar days after the murder of 7-year-old Gurgaon student.

Angry parents stage protests outside Ryan International School's Noida and Greater Noida branches, demanding assurance from school management about the students' safety after the murder of a 7-year-old boy in the chain's Gurgaon branch. ( Read more )

In the wake of the brutal killing of the Gurgaon school boy, Uttar Pradesh education department has made police verification of staff, bus drivers and conductors mandatory in Lucknow.. The education department has also banned use of smartphones by drivers and conductors of Lucknow schools.

Complaint filed against the Vasant Kunj branch of Ryan International School citing several security lapses. In the FIR, it was mentioned that CCTV cameras were dysfunctional and that the hygiene of children was being compromised. (Read more)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks with the family members of the 7-year-old boy. Kumar asks his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar to meet the family members who hail from Bihar's Madhubani district.

Ryan International School's CEO Ryan Pinto and his parents, who are its founders, approach the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old boy in the institution's premises in Gurgaon.

The SHO of Sadar Police Station on Sohna Road has been suspended in connection with the baton-charge on protesting parents and journalists outside the Ryan International School. ( Read in detail )

Gurgaon Police Chief Sandeep Khairwar told PTI that Ryan Interntional School's Legal Head, Franchis Thomas and HR Head, Jeyus Thomas were arrested on Sunday night following interrogation. Acting principal Neerja Batra has been detained and is being questioned. She is likely to be arrested soon ( Read More )

Police deployed to Ryan International School in Gurgaon. All campuses of the school will be closed in the city, till tomorrow.

Ryan International Schoool Management says it is cooperating with to their fullest with the police investigations and hopes that the guilty would be given the severest punishment as per the law. (Read more)

