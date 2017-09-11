Hearing the plea filed by the father of a 7-year-old boy who was killed in a gruesome manner inside Gurgaon's Ryan International School, seeking a CBI probe in the case, the Supreme court sought responses from the Central and Haryana government. The SC bench also sought a response from the Central Board of Secondary Education on the plea seeking framing of guidelines to fix responsibility of school managements in case of such incidents and also regarding the safety and security of children.

During the brief hearing, the bench observed that "this petition is not restricted only to the school concerned as it has a country-wide ramification".

A 7-year-old boy was found with his throat slit and lying in a pool of blood in a washroom of the upmarket Gurgaon school on September 8. Ashok Kumar, one of the school's bus conductors, who allegedly killed the boy while trying to sexually abuse him, was arrested the same day.

The incident sent shockwaves across the country and hundreds of parents protested before the school demanding a CBI probe into the murder as a Government committee reported there were security loopholes in the school.

The protests turned violent, with a liquor shop, situated just 50 metres from the school, being set ablaze.

Some of the demonstrators threw liquor bottles inside school premises to vent their ire against the school management, police said.

The protestors alleged that school drivers and conductors often consume alcohol from the liquor shop in their free time.

Police used batons to dispers the protestors, injuring 50 people, including 9 journalists.

Latest Updates in the murder case of 7-year-old boy in Gurgaon: