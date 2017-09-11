MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has completed seven years of her journey in Hindi filmdom, says all the love and affection from her fans make her feel that she can go on for the next seven decades to come.

Sonakshi, who is the daughter of veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, completed her seven years in Bollywood on Sunday. She made her debut with superstar Salman Khan starrer "Dabangg" in 2010.

The actress on Sunday took to twitter to thank Salman, Azbaaz Khan and Abhinav Kashyap for the film.

"Seven years of Dabangg (equals to) Seven years of Sonakshi! Thank you Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Abhinav Kashyap for this and all that followed," Sonakshi tweeted.