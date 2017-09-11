NEW DELHI: Lack of a Brahmin face from poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and a formal NDA ally, JD(U), staying away make the third reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi an unfinished agenda.

While BJP chief Amit Shah apparently addressed the simmering discontent in the Brahmin constituencies on account of a clear Thakur tilt by picking ministerial nominees from the caste in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, he is yet to address the caste imbalance from Madhya Pradesh.

Brahmin leaders in the BJP rue that the party picked Thakurs as chief ministers in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

“Anil Madhav Dave was the sole representative of Brahmins in the ministry from Madhya Pradesh. His demise has left a political vacuum. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is from the other backward castes (OBCs). Ahead of next year’s assembly elections, a sense among Brahmins of being ignored will need to be addressed as the BJP will face a strong anti-incumbency factor,” said a senior BJP functionary.

In an acknowledgment of anguish amongst Brahmins, Shah dropped a Thakur (Rajiv Pratap Rudy) and replaced him with Ashwani Choubey from Bihar.

The ouster of Kalraj Mishra as Cabinet minister has seen the replacement in Minister of State Shiv Prakash Shukla from UP. MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will go to polls in October next year.

Bihar continues to be in a political flux. JD(U) insiders claim the party is poised to gain numerical muscle soon in the assembly at the expense of the Congress.