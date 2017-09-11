POONCH: The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation at P-1and P-2 posts in the Shahpur sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch District at 1:45 pm today. The Indian Army has begun retaliating, reported ANI.

Further details are awaited.

This comes two days after the Pakistan Army once again turned to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Poonch sector.

Earlier on Thursday too, the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector.