LUCKNOW: In view of the rising number of suicides by teenagers under the influence of the online game Blue Whale Challenge, the Lucknow administration is contemplating a ban on smart phone use in district schools.

Mukesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow district inspector of schools (DIOS), said an order would be sent to district schools on Monday directing them to clamp a ban on use of smart phones in schools. “No student would be allowed to bring or use a smart phone in school. Also, no one would be allowed to show any digital content to a student anywhere but on the smart board in a smart class,” he said.

The latest suspected Blue Whale incident was reported in Lucknow on Thursday. A 14-year-old Class VIII student Aditya Vardhan Singh ended his life by hanging himself from his room’s ceiling fan. Police, however, were yet to confirm the role of Blue Whale in this incident.

The DIOS also said that in the wake of the murder of a school student in Gurgaon, an order for verification of all school vehicles and their drivers and conductors would also be issued soon.