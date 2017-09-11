ETAH: A woman and her minor son were killed here after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a

state transport bus, police said today. The incident occurred yesterday near village Basundhara

under Kotwali Awagarh area, they said.

The woman, in her thirties, belonged to Firozabad district and had come to Etah along with her seven-year-old son for some work, they said.

The rider of the motorcycle, whose identity was not known immediately, was injured in the accident, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case against the unidentified bus driver, they added.