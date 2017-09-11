KOLKATA: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari were today questioned by the CBI and ED respectively in connection with the probe into the Narada tapes "scam".

Roy, a TMC MP, was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appear before the agency for questioning with regard to his alleged involvement in the "scam", a sting operation allegedly involving various leaders of the ruling party in West Bengal.

The sting operation was conducted by Matthew Samuels, the CEO of Narada News. The tapes show Samuels, posing as a businessman, purportedly offering money to the TMC leaders.

Adhikari, who is also the state transport minister, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the first time in connection with the case and was questioned about his alleged involvement in it, the agency sources said.

Both the ED and CBI are jointly probing the case.