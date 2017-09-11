Nobel Peace Prize winner and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi speaks during the fifth edition of Aarya Awards on Monday. | Express

KANYAKUMARI: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Monday launched an 11,000-km march from here to New Delhi against child trafficking and sexual abuse and urged the youth to participate to ensure the safety and security of children

The Bharat Yatra, launched from the Vivekananda Rock Memorial here, is slated to conclude on October 16 in New Delhi.

"I will do everything possible to stop child rape," Satyarthi said.

He said India is the land of saints and saviours and if even a single child is abused then the country is in danger.

Satyarthi has been campaigning for the freedom, safety and security for children across the globe for the past 36 years. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for his continuous efforts and struggle for the rights of children.

"Child rape and sexual abuse has become a moral epidemic that haunts our society... we can no longer remain silent spectators. Our silence is breeding more violence.

"That is why the Bharat Yatra is the beginning of an all-out war on rape, abuse and trafficking," said Satyarthi.

"Kanyakumari holds a special place in my heart. The previous Bharat Yatra I undertook, which was the Shiksha Yatra of 2001, was also launched from Kanyakumari and progressed to New Delhi.

"The flag-off from Kanyakumari's Vivekananda Memorial commemorates the 125th anniversary of the great leader's address at Chicago in 1893," the Nobel laureate added.

Satyarthi was joined by Tamil Nadu's Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan and music composer Ilaiyaraaja.

Radhakrishnan wished the Bharat Yatra great success.