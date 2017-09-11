NEW DELHI: With unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) being used for surveillance and spying activity the world over, the central government is finalising a policy to deal with ‘rogue’ low-flying objects such as drones by drafting standard operating procedures to be followed if such objects are spotted.

The draft policy on operating low-flying, pilot-less objects will come up soon to deal with elements which could carry out terror attacks using drones, gliders, besides others, a Home Ministry official said. The policy is likely to provide powers to security forces such as the National Security Guard (NSG) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that handles security at industrial establishments, to shoot down UAVs found flying around sensitive areas.

A meeting in this regard was held in the Ministry of Home Affairs recently. Security officials from various departments, including the Civil Aviation Ministry, attended the meeting. The policy will be soon put in the public domain calling for a response from various stakeholders.

According to a ministry official, low-flying objects may pose a danger and could be used for carrying out terror attacks at restricted and public places. The policy is being formulated after several UAVs were spotted near airports and border areas, hampering air traffic and raising security concerns.

The CISF and NSG will acquire defence mechanism like electromagnetic systems, which would have in-built radar, radio frequency jammer and detector to handle low-flying objects. The policy will have dual aspects of enabling features including licencing the UAVs for use along the international borders as well as in guarding vital installations inside the country, and disaster relief work.

“The idea is to regulate the use of unmanned flying objects in our skies as they can pose a major risk. As of now, there is no policy to deal with such objects and security forces don’t know how to deal with a situation that arises if a UAV is spotted. This will define standard operating procedures to be followed concerned,” said an official.

The security forces have spotted such objects at regular intervals along the International Border, airports and other sensitive places and the policy will now arm them with the power to bring down such objects that are used for spying. The policy will also define the kind of punishment and action to be taken against those operating such UAVs at restricted places and prevent their misuse.