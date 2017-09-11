NOIDA: Angry parents today staged protests outside Ryan International School's Noida and Greater Noida branches, demanding assurance from school management about the students' safety after the murder of a 7-year-old boy in the chain's Gurgaon branch.

Meanwhile, District Inspector of Schools P K Upadhyay said, "All school managements have been directed to submit their security and safety plans. Schools have been directed to involve parents too."

The Ryan school management assured the protesting parents that proper measures would be put in place for the students' safety.

Police was deployed at the two schools after the killing which triggered nationwide outrage.

Kasna Police Station In-charge Jitendra Singh said additional forces have been deployed at the Greater Noida branch and the Sector 39 branch in Noida.

Parents were also seen assembling outside other schools discussing the issue of security of students. Management of these schools have assured parents about the security measures in place in the institutions.

The Gurgaon Police had pointed out lapses on part of the Gurgaon branch where a bus conducter had allegedly slit the boy's throat when he tried to resist a sexual assault by him in the school toilet.