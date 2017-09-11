CHANDIGARH: Haryana police have arrested Govind, a member of the state body of the Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa, for allegedly inciting violence on August 25 in Panchkula after sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in rape case.

“We arrested him from Zirakpur,” Panchkula police commissioner, A S Chawla said. He added that the police were still looking for two key Dera Sacha Sauda functionaries, Honeypreet and Aditya Insan. The Haryana police had earlier sent a team to Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh bordering Nepal in search of Honeypreet, a close confidante of the self-styled godman who is serving a 20-year-old jail term for raping two disciples.

Meanwhile, search operations at the Sirsa-based headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda continued for the third day on Sunday. The raids have found huge cache of arms, explosive factory on the premises and other objectionable material.

“Search operation at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa is 99% complete,” said deputy director of information and public relations department Satish Mehra. Court Commissioner AKS Pawar will submit his report to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Mehra added.

Mobile Internet as well as the train services to and from Sirsa will resume on Monday. However, curfew will remain in force near Dera Sacha Sauda. According to sources, irregularities were found in the functioning of the hospital inside the Dera campus. These included a skin clinic being operated without licence, irregularities in pregnancy tests and bodies being sent to other hospitals.