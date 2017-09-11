BANKURA: Seven policemen were today injured when they tried to stop a large number of members of Leftist organisations from entering the district magistrate's office here, police said.

About 1,500 people from 17 Leftist units had gathered this morning outside DM Moumita Godara Basu's office to submit a memorandum, Superintendent of Police Sukhendu Heera said.

When a number of protesters tried to force their way into the DM's office, police intervened, which led to stone pelting by a section of them, the SP said, adding, seven policemen were injured in it.

The memorandum demanded jobs for the unemployed, returning of depositor' money swindled by chit funds and food security for all, among others.