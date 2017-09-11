BAHRAICH: Six cows and two bulls were run over by a speeding train near Bichhia railway station

here, a senior district official said today.

Three cows were also injured in the incident which took place last evening, when a passenger train from Mailani to Bahraich was about to reach the Bichhia railway station, said Sub-divisional magistrate of Motipur tehsil Kunwar Virendra Maurya.

A team of doctors has been sent to the spot for treatment of the injured cows, he added.