Six cows, two bulls crushed under speeding train in UP
Published: 11th September 2017
BAHRAICH:
BAHRAICH: Six cows and two bulls were run over by a speeding train near Bichhia railway station
here, a senior district official said today.
Three cows were also injured in the incident which took place last evening, when a passenger train from Mailani to Bahraich was about to reach the Bichhia railway station, said Sub-divisional magistrate of Motipur tehsil Kunwar Virendra Maurya.
A team of doctors has been sent to the spot for treatment of the injured cows, he added.