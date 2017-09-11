The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Election Commission on a PIL seeking disqualification of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's legislative membership alleging concealing of records in the election affidavit.

The JD (U) Chief allegedly did not disclose an FIR against him in a murder case. The apex court further directed the EC to file a reply in four weeks.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra took up the criminal writ petition filed by Delhi lawyer ML Sharma, who demanded that the Bihar CM should be disqualified as an MLA for allegedly hiding his “criminal records” while filing election affidavits between 2004 and 2012.

The petition further claimed that Nitish never opted for bail in the non-bailable offence since 1991 due to his constitutional office power and succeeded in getting the police to file a closure report after 17 years.