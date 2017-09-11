NEW DELHI: The Veterinary Council of India (VCI) will use the merit list of 2017 NEET for allocating 15 per cent all-India quota seats to recognised colleges for bachelor degrees in 2017-18, the Centre said today.

The counselling, which commenced today, will be held till September 13 for admission to the Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc. & AH) degree in recognised colleges, an official statement said.

Candidates who have qualified the 2017 NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) and also fulfil the eligibility criteria as per the VCI's Minimum Standards of Veterinary Education Regulations, 2016 will have to register for counselling on websites www.vci.nic.in, www.aipvt.vci.nic.in, and www.dahd.nic.in, it said.

The government said the processing and allocation of seats will be done on September 13-14, it added.

At present, there are nearly 52 veterinary colleges in India, of which, two are private-owned.