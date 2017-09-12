TIRUCHIRAPALLI: The city corporation has denied permission to the T T V Dhinakaran camp of ruling

AIADMK for organising a public meeting at Uzhavur Sandahi ground here against the imposition of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in the state.

The corporation officials, who did not wish to be named, said permission for holding the meet at the venue had been denied as the place was alloted for another function.

Well known Dhinakaran loyalist Pugazhendhi alleged that the ruling Palaniswami camp was vindictive towards them. He said he would move the court and get permission for the meeting.

Opposition parties led by the DMK had recently held a meeting here against NEET, followed by BJP, which has supported the Centre in conducting the common test for medical aspirants.